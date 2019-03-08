Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams Archant

A children's indoor play centre in Harpenden has been burgled, in what has been described as a "Hatton Gardens job".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Big Space was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Big Space was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms.

Big Space on Southdown Road was broken into during the early hours of Monday, July 15, with police alerted at 1.43am.

The burglars went into the building through the back doors and tried to break into a safe.

You may also want to watch:

Owner Lester Adams said: "They came in through the toilet window, which had bars on, and tunnelled through the back of a store room with a sledge hammer, which they left behind.

"They were then into the small party room where they knocked out part of a wall to access the back of the safe. They used an angle grinder to cut open the safe.

"That set the fire alarm off which set off the burglar alarm. It was a real Hatton Gardens job, but they got nothing."

Police are investigating and would like anyone who may have information to contact 101, quoting reference 41/64031/19.