Harpenden mother writes children’s book explaining coronavirus

A Harpenden mother has penned a children’s book on coronavirus to help explain the pandemic to youngsters.

Lia Bebelia devised ‘Alex’s Adventures in Wonderland: I wonder about Coronavirus (and other viruses, bacteria and germs)’ to help her son deal with the crisis.

“I absolutely loved making this book,” says the author, a former scientist. “The idea came when my son Alex and I went out for a walk at the beginning of the lockdown. He was scared, as I told him we have to keep a safe distance from other people. I remember he saw two people and he wanted us to turn around and go home, as corona is on the streets. This made me quite sad, and I tried to tell him that we are OK.”

Lia wrote the book in between home schooling and her own work. “I woke up at crazy hours to work on the book, before starting the day with Alex. I added a bit of science, a lot of humour – my biggest critique is Alex, as I kept asking him what he thinks. When he said ‘that’s quite a good line!’ I knew I should use it. I collaborate with an absolutely wonderful illustrator, Christine P. Flores, and I am absolutely in awe of her work.”

This is Lia’s third book. The first was written about her experience as a single mother, with Alex going through a wonderful adventure to find out why their family is different, the second one is about the Tooth Fairy.

In her latest story, Alex and his friends try to find the best way to keep Corona away from their beloved grandparents with the help of their teacher Miss Hope. Will knowing karate, or swimming help to fight the virus? And what have apples got to do with this?

If you are wondering how the story ends, “In stories and real life, good guys always win,” declares Alex in the book. A tribute to all the children and their grandparents who could not see each other during the 2020 lockdown, the book has a special section at the end with messages from children around the world for their grandparents.

It was released as an e-book last week, with the print version out on May 7, and is available from Amazon.