Police deal with antisocial behaviour in St Albans and Harpenden over half term

PUBLISHED: 12:27 21 February 2019

Police were called to antisocial behaviour in Lower Luton Road, Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Police have been dealing with incidents of antisocial behaviour in St Albans and Harpenden this half term.

At 11.22pm on Sunday, officers were called to Rowan Close, St Albans.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Herts Ad: “A groups of youths were reportedly running up and down the road, shouting, playing loud music and knocking on doors.

“Officers attended and searched the area but the group was not located.”

Officers were also called at 4.47pm on Saturday to Riverford Close in Harpenden.

The spokeswoman said: “The group of teenage boys, who were all on bicycles, were heard making a lot of noise before walking off towards Westfield Road.”

On Tuesday, police were called at 11.37pm to antisocial behaviour outside a petrol station on Lower Luton Road, Harpenden.

The spokeswoman said: “A group of four teenage boys were seen reportedly vandalising a Royal Mail post box before walking off towards the Malta Pub.

“Police attended and found no damage was caused to the post box.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101.

