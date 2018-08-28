Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Group campaigns for increase in available parking in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 February 2019

Cllr Teresa Heritage at the HarPark meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

Cllr Teresa Heritage at the HarPark meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

Archant

A meeting was held in Harpenden to discuss the lack of available parking in the town.

HarPark chairman John Talbot at the meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John TalbotHarPark chairman John Talbot at the meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

Members of campaign group HarPark held a meeting on Thursday, January 17 to voice their concerns that successive district and town councils have not provided sufficient parking in Harpenden.

More than 100 residents attended the meeting, which was sponsored by the Harpenden Society and introduced by HarPark chairman John Talbot.

According to the group, demand for parking in the town has risen due to an increased population and increased car ownership, but there is no additional parking available other than at Lydekker Park.

John said: “There has been no ownership of the problem, with the county council having no money for infrastructure, the district council providing no leadership and the town council abrogating responsibility to the district.

A meeting was held by HarPark to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John TalbotA meeting was held by HarPark to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

“In addition, SADC has allowed a huge amount of infill building, using non-recommended metrics for the number of parking spaces per flat.”

The group fears that the new Katherine Warington School in Batford and the development of Green Belt sites around Harpenden, at Redbourn and in Hemel Hempstead will only exacerbate the problem.

HarPark distributed a questionnaire to local businesses, in which 93 per cent of the 200 respondents complained about parking issues in the town, such as parking around schools and the introduction of controlled parking zones.

The group called on the district council to provide funds for a full-scale survey into parking.

Cllr Salih Gayhusuz, portfolio holder for business and the community, said: “We welcome feedback from Mr Talbot and community groups such as HarPark.

“We have been working on the issue of car parking in Harpenden with the Town Council as well as our own District Councillors. This has involved gathering data, analysing it and looking at appropriate options for improvements along with the costs.

“I understand that Harpenden’s Town and District Councillors will be consulting with all residents and businesses throughout the process before any decisions are made.”

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

Pub In The Park.

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

Mohammed Akhtar at his charity shop in Hatfield Road, St Albans, which was burgled overnight. Picture: DANNY LOO

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

The Meraki Christmas Festival took place in Verulamium Park last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Police release montage of dangerous cycling around St Albans

A clip from the police footage of dangerous cycling in St Albans city centre. Teenagers are captured doing wheelies into oncoming traffic. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Most Read

St Albans Pub in the Park finally given OK by council

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Albans charity shop raid leaves fundraisers heartbroken

#includeImage($article, 225)

What went wrong for St Albans Meraki Christmas Festival? Report dissects event

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Police release montage of dangerous cycling around St Albans

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Group campaigns for increase in available parking in Harpenden

Cllr Teresa Heritage at the HarPark meeting to discuss the lack of available parking in Harpenden. Picture: John Talbot

Man fined for interfering with Harpenden BMW

A man has been fined after interfering with a car in Harpenden. Picture shows St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second-half points explosion gets England’s Women’s Six Nations off to a winning start against Ireland

England's Hannah Botterman is tackled by Ireland's Megan Williams during the Women's Six Nations match at Energia Park Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Man injured in Redbourn hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Redbourn.

St Albans snowball throwers reported to police

Police were called about nuisance snowball throwing in St Albans today. Picture: Nina Morgan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists