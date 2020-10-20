Pumpkins competition and spooky decorations transform St Albans shopping centre this Halloween

Plucky pumpkin carvers can put their gourds on display and maybe win a prize as part of a shopping centre’s Halloween celebrations.

Christopher Place Shopping Centre in St Albans is inviting youngsters to add their creations to a centrepiece pile of pumpkins.

They need to add their name and telephone number, and a random draw will take place on November 1 with the lucky winner receiving £100 to spend in the centre.

Apart from the competition, Christopher Place also has a spooky window display and lights which makes a perfect photo opportunity for the family.

Centre manager Catherine Morris said: “Before we leap into the spirit of Christmas, we thought we would embrace autumn and get into the spirit of Halloween.

“We hope our customers will enjoy a photo opportunity with our pumpkin display and lights, and feel the autumn vibe!”