Pumpkins competition and spooky decorations transform St Albans shopping centre this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 11:27 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 20 October 2020

The pile of pumpkins at Christopher Place in St Albans.

Plucky pumpkin carvers can put their gourds on display and maybe win a prize as part of a shopping centre’s Halloween celebrations.

Christopher Place Shopping Centre in St Albans is inviting youngsters to add their creations to a centrepiece pile of pumpkins.

They need to add their name and telephone number, and a random draw will take place on November 1 with the lucky winner receiving £100 to spend in the centre.

Apart from the competition, Christopher Place also has a spooky window display and lights which makes a perfect photo opportunity for the family.

Centre manager Catherine Morris said: “Before we leap into the spirit of Christmas, we thought we would embrace autumn and get into the spirit of Halloween.

“We hope our customers will enjoy a photo opportunity with our pumpkin display and lights, and feel the autumn vibe!”

