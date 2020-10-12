Halloween festivities return to the Maltings with scavenger hunt

Spooky fun is heading to the Maltings this October half term with their Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Archant

Spooky fun is heading to the Maltings this October half term with the return of their annual Halloween celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This years’ festivities include a Halloween Scavenger Hunt, with participants in with a chance of winning a Halloween hamper from Hotel Chocolat.

You may also want to watch:

Children are encouraged to dress up for the event, which has been adapted to meet COVID guidelines.

Phil Corrigan, Maltings centre manager, said: “Our Trick or Treat event has been incredibly popular over the years and has seen many children taking part, so much so that although we couldn’t run the same event we wanted to offer some kind of Halloween activity.

“The Scavenger Hunt is both fun and safe and we hope our local families join in and enjoy the event just as much as trick or treat.

The event will run throughout half term, from October 26 to October 31, with final entries to be submitted by the last day of the hunt.