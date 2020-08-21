Hairscene in St Albans celebrates 35th birthday

Sisters Maria and Domenica have been at the healm of their salon in St Albans since 1985.

Owners and staff at a St Albans salon are celebrating 35 years in business and thank their clients after what has been a tough period.

Hairscene in St Albans' St Peter's Street has marked 35 years since first opening its doors.

Sister and business partners Maria Gaskin and Domenica Leto opened Hairscene, now based in St Peter’s Street, on August 19, 1985.

Domenica told the Herts Ad: “It’s amazing, I still remember the first day we opened and had one client.

“We were setting everything up on a Sunday getting ready to open on the Monday, and this lady popped over and asked if we were open and if she could book.

“She still comes in to have her hair done now.

Owners of Hairscene in St Albans Maria and Domenica have marked the 35th birthday of their business. Picture: Courtesy of Maria Gaskin Owners of Hairscene in St Albans Maria and Domenica have marked the 35th birthday of their business. Picture: Courtesy of Maria Gaskin

“It’s been a long time and it’s gone so quickly, I can’t believe it.”

Along with every other salon in the UK, Hairscene had to close its doors in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was allowed to reopen on July 4, with extra safety measures in place, such as face coverings for staff and clients, extra cleaning and providing hand sanitiser.

“The last few months have been really hard,” Domenica continued.

The salon in St Albans marked the occasion with a balloons and cakes. Picture: Maria Gaskin The salon in St Albans marked the occasion with a balloons and cakes. Picture: Maria Gaskin

“We had to close, but when we opened we were busy again straight away. Since lockdown I think you appreciate having your hair done so much more.”

Looking back at the very early days of Hairscene, Domenica shared the anecdote of how the sisters’ faith helped them get their business loan.

“When we first started, we couldn’t get a loan,” she said.

“The last bank we tried was Barclays. The bank manager there was really nice, and he asked us, ‘what makes you think you will succeed?’

“We said, ‘if God wants us to do it, we will do it’.

“He said that was a bit of a different response to what he had heard before, but he gave us the loan!”

Since granting the business loan in 1985, the bank manager has kept in touch and sends the salon a birthday card every year.

Maria and Domenica wanted to thank all of their customers, staff and everyone who has supported them over the decades.

The sisters added: “We thank God for enabling us to do this for so long, and being with us this year.

“We appreciate all of our clients and staff past and present, and appreciate everyone for helping the salon get to where it is.”

For more, search ‘Hairscene St Albans’ on Facebook.