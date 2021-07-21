News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Firearms officers search car in Morrisons after report of gun

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:12 PM July 21, 2021   
Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans, was the scene of an incident involving armed police.

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans, was the scene of an incident involving armed police. - Credit: Google

Armed police swarmed on a supermarket in St Albans yesterday after reports of a man wielding a gun.

Firearms officers, the dog unit and police helicopter attended Morrisons following a report of a gun being seen in the wake of a road rage incident in Hatfield Road on Tuesday morning.

The white BMW was tracked down in Morrisons car park and the occupants and vehicle was searched. No weapons were found.


You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch out for this teenager - he's scamming shoppers with a false boxing club claim.

Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The house fire in Tennyson Road, Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Hayley moved to Lyme Regis with her husband and two sons in 2010. 

Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea

Hayley Kinlan

Logo Icon
Police carried out a drugs raid at Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Updated

Two charged after police carry out drugs raid in Bardwell Court

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus