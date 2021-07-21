Firearms officers search car in Morrisons after report of gun

Published: 2:12 PM July 21, 2021

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans, was the scene of an incident involving armed police. - Credit: Google

Armed police swarmed on a supermarket in St Albans yesterday after reports of a man wielding a gun.

Firearms officers, the dog unit and police helicopter attended Morrisons following a report of a gun being seen in the wake of a road rage incident in Hatfield Road on Tuesday morning.

The white BMW was tracked down in Morrisons car park and the occupants and vehicle was searched. No weapons were found.



