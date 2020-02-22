Advanced search

The build begins at Grove House

PUBLISHED: 18:25 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 22 February 2020

Building works are underway at Grove House.

Building works are underway at Grove House.

Archant

The building work that will transform Grove House into a thriving community hub for those living with a life-limiting illness has started.

The first phase is all about preparation, with the two conservatories at the rear of the building being dismantled and all existing fixtures and fittings throughout the ground floor being stripped out and cleared away.

A new conservatory, suitable for all year round use, is starting to take shape and, when complete, will provide a space for a variety of therapeutic activities and a place for support groups to meet with views of, and easy access to, the garden.

You may also want to watch:

A new multi-purpose room will replace the second conservatory, to be used for a range of patient services and a new bathroom that will be fully accessible for adults and children will be installed.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, three smaller rooms have been knocked through ready for conversion to a spacious and welcoming reception area for patients, carers and visitors. This area will be a space for people to sit, relax, have a coffee, and access a range of information.

Trisha Pickersgill, director of finance and facilities at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, who is taking a lead on overseeing the build said: "When complete this redevelopment will have trebled the amount of useable internal space which means we can expand our range of services for patients, families and carers. This redevelopment is so important, to ensure we can be available to all those who need us and provide the support required. . We are all very much looking forward to welcoming the community into the new Grove House."

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove added: "We are delighted that we have been able to make a start on the building work, having raised just over half of the £1 million we need to complete the project. However, if we are to complete the work we need to raise a further £482,000. With help from our wonderful local community we know we can make this a reality but we can't do it without you. Please do whatever you can to support the appeal and help ensure that we can be here for the patients who need us."

To make a donation please visit renniegrove.org/GHAppeal.

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire hotspot makes list of most expensive market towns

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO

Air ambulance called to major accident on A414 to St Albans

Emergency services were at the scene of the A414 incident near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Hertfordshire hotspot makes list of most expensive market towns

Hertford is one of the most expensive market towns in England. Picture: DANNY LOO

Air ambulance called to major accident on A414 to St Albans

Emergency services were at the scene of the A414 incident near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

The build begins at Grove House

Building works are underway at Grove House.

Double for Clarke-Mardel sends Colney Heath eight points clear of Tring Athletic in title race

Colney Heath celebrate after Spencer Clarke-Mardel had put them 2-1 ahead against Tring Athletic in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Police head gives full support for ‘vigorous’ stop and search policy

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd says he supports a

Hertfordshire sees growth in new businesses despite economic uncertainty

Hertfordshire saw growth in new businesses in 2019 despite economic uncertainty. Picture: Pexels.

St Albans ‘Green Team’ open sensory garden

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24