The build begins at Grove House

The building work that will transform Grove House into a thriving community hub for those living with a life-limiting illness has started.

The first phase is all about preparation, with the two conservatories at the rear of the building being dismantled and all existing fixtures and fittings throughout the ground floor being stripped out and cleared away.

A new conservatory, suitable for all year round use, is starting to take shape and, when complete, will provide a space for a variety of therapeutic activities and a place for support groups to meet with views of, and easy access to, the garden.

A new multi-purpose room will replace the second conservatory, to be used for a range of patient services and a new bathroom that will be fully accessible for adults and children will be installed.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, three smaller rooms have been knocked through ready for conversion to a spacious and welcoming reception area for patients, carers and visitors. This area will be a space for people to sit, relax, have a coffee, and access a range of information.

Trisha Pickersgill, director of finance and facilities at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, who is taking a lead on overseeing the build said: "When complete this redevelopment will have trebled the amount of useable internal space which means we can expand our range of services for patients, families and carers. This redevelopment is so important, to ensure we can be available to all those who need us and provide the support required. . We are all very much looking forward to welcoming the community into the new Grove House."

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove added: "We are delighted that we have been able to make a start on the building work, having raised just over half of the £1 million we need to complete the project. However, if we are to complete the work we need to raise a further £482,000. With help from our wonderful local community we know we can make this a reality but we can't do it without you. Please do whatever you can to support the appeal and help ensure that we can be here for the patients who need us."

To make a donation please visit renniegrove.org/GHAppeal.