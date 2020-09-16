Grove House winners stand out from crowd in hospice photography competition
PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 September 2020
The winners of a photography competition to capture images representing different areas of St Albans have been announced.
The contest was organised by Rennie Grove Hospice Care to commemorate the opening of the newly refurbished Grove House.
Entrants were challenged to submit photographs of the local area that corresponded with the rooms of Grove House, as each room in the day services building is named after an area in St Albans.
Judges included St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, artist Lady Verulam, interior designer Emma Kosh, Rennie Grove Chief Executive Stewart Marks and former Rennie Grove patients Becky Cummings and Lynne Morrice.
Stewart Marks said: “It was great to see the fantastic quality of entries to this competition. These local photographers really captured the spirit of locality that our services from Grove House cover.
“The winning photographs will feature in our newly redeveloped Grove House, and I’m sure they will add a touch of beauty and local pride to the spaces used by our patients and families.”
The Heartwood room, which is the largest room in Grove House, will feature three photos from the area, including an image of two owls taking off in Heartwood Forest by Steve Simpson which really impressed the judges as it captured a rare sight.
Heartwood will also feature two more photos; a stunning image of bluebells in Heartwood Forest by Pete Adkins, and an image capturing the beautiful colours of the forest leaves by Steve Davies.
Other winners include Graham Lines, whose picture of the bandstand at Clarence Park was said to be welcoming and warm and represented a feeling of coming together, and Karim Miah, whose photo of Colney, a room used for clinics and counselling, was highlighted for its wonderful pattern of light.
Michael Shaw contributed a relaxing photo of Cottonmill Farm, Chris Williams shot St Albans Cathedral at night, and Helen Cullens took a picture of the White Cottage at Redbourn.
Stewart Marks said: “We had a high standard of entry but our winners stood out from the crowd, so congratulations to all of them.”
