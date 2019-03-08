Advanced search

Green Party MEP visits St Albans to encourage opposition to Brexit

PUBLISHED: 07:01 22 October 2019

Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett and chair of St Albans Green Party Stephane Farenga. Picture: Ruth Farenga

Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett and chair of St Albans Green Party Stephane Farenga. Picture: Ruth Farenga

PHOTO SYNERGY

Catherine Rowett, Green Party MEP for the East of England, visited St Albans and encouraged residents to campaign to stay in the EU.

At a dinner in Lussmanns restaurant on Thursday, October 17, Catherine met with pro-European activists and supporters to talk about Brexit, her work in the European Parliament and how remaining in Europe would help tackle the climate emergency.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Boris Johnson has proposed a deal that will leave our country poorer and with less influence in the world.

"As an MEP, I work continually with colleagues from across Europe to tackle some of the biggest issues of our day. Brexit would cut us off from that vital connection."

Catherine also encouraged residents to take part in the People's Vote march on Saturday. She said: "St Albans voted overwhelmingly to remain in 2016, and that sentiment has only grown stronger."

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Power supply turned off in St Albans areas

Electricity has been turned off around Bernards Heath and Batchwood.

Petition calls for drinking water wells throughout St Albans

Capturefile: G:\ÆäÀÌÁî¿ø\¿øº»3\water C\water C\water C-099.tif CaptureSN: CD000868.004804 Software: Capture One DB for Windows

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Most Read

Huge delays on A1(M) as Hatfield Tunnel closed due to power failure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel has been closed due to a power failure. Picture: Kevin Lines

St Albans For Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from St Albans for Europe took part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Damian Boys

Power supply turned off in St Albans areas

Electricity has been turned off around Bernards Heath and Batchwood.

Petition calls for drinking water wells throughout St Albans

Capturefile: G:\ÆäÀÌÁî¿ø\¿øº»3\water C\water C\water C-099.tif CaptureSN: CD000868.004804 Software: Capture One DB for Windows

Hatfield Tunnel fully reopens on A1(M) after power cut closure

A1(M) Hatfield Tunnel is now open. Picture: Kevin Lines.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Modern slavery: Under reported, but on the rise in Hertfordshire

Modern slavery offences in Hertfordshire have increased by 22% since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Green Party MEP visits St Albans to encourage opposition to Brexit

Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett and chair of St Albans Green Party Stephane Farenga. Picture: Ruth Farenga

No ‘autumn bounce’, but serious sellers remain undeterred

Supply shortage and Brexit uncertainly are no deterrent to serious buyers and sellers. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden for Europe campaigners take part in People’s Vote march

Campaigners from Harpenden took part in the People's Vote march in London. Picture: Richard Scott

Crash on M25 near Potters Bar and South Mimms

The crash near Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists