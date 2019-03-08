Green Party MEP visits St Albans to encourage opposition to Brexit

Green Party MEP Catherine Rowett and chair of St Albans Green Party Stephane Farenga. Picture: Ruth Farenga PHOTO SYNERGY

Catherine Rowett, Green Party MEP for the East of England, visited St Albans and encouraged residents to campaign to stay in the EU.

At a dinner in Lussmanns restaurant on Thursday, October 17, Catherine met with pro-European activists and supporters to talk about Brexit, her work in the European Parliament and how remaining in Europe would help tackle the climate emergency.

She said: "Boris Johnson has proposed a deal that will leave our country poorer and with less influence in the world.

"As an MEP, I work continually with colleagues from across Europe to tackle some of the biggest issues of our day. Brexit would cut us off from that vital connection."

Catherine also encouraged residents to take part in the People's Vote march on Saturday. She said: "St Albans voted overwhelmingly to remain in 2016, and that sentiment has only grown stronger."