Plans considered for green energy facility near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:49 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 26 February 2020

A green energy generation and storage facility could be set up near St Albans.

Investment in a green energy generation and storage facility near St Albans is being considered by the county council.

The purpose-built facility could provide 'clean green power' for up to 11,000 homes.

And although the proposals are at an early stage, it was highlighted at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (February 25), as councillors agreed the budget for 2019/20.

Cllr Ralph Sangster, executive member for resources and performance, said the investment was being considered as part of the county council's new energy strategy.

He said the county council recognised it had a "pivotal role" in addressing climate change.

And he said the new facility could provide green power for almost one in six homes across the St Albans district.

In addition, he said it would bring in an income to the county council and would support its drive for the county council estate to be carbon-neutral by 2025.

But he stressed that the plans for the facility were in the "early stages of assessment".

In presenting the overall budget proposals Cllr Sangster also pointed to funding that had been set aside for the council's 'sustainability strategy' and to implement environmental policy initiatives.

But Liberal Democrat Cllr Sandy Walkington said the council was being "timid" - likening the council's approach to the Titanic drifting towards the icebergs.

