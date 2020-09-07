St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

The re-opening of a St Albans restaurant after five months has been scuppered by a flood.

Greek eatery Anastasia on St Peter’s Street was mainly booked for gatherings which had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Set to open - and having advertised and taken bookings for a launch party - on September 4, the owner, Maria Laoutas, was horrified to discover a ‘swimming pool’ with debris from the ceiling in front of the new bar area.

She said: “Five days away from our big re-opening, I had gone to open up the restaurant on Monday morning and a burst pipe was spraying water all over our newly refurbished restaurant.”

Maria called an emergency plumber who came immediately and turned the water off and fixed the leak in the ceiling copper pipes.

The owner is hoping to be open for business on September 11.

