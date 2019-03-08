Nursery nurses sleep-out for charity

Grasshoppers nursery staff of the York Road nursery in St Albans slept out for charirty. Archant

A St Albans childcare team slept outside to raise money for two charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Braving the cold and rain, nursery nurses from Grasshoppers day nursery in York Road slept on the pavement to help raise approximately £30,000 for Mind.

The team - which has been rated outstanding by Ofsted - slept in sleeping bags on flattened cardboard boxes and said spirits remained high.

Raelene Herd deputy manager said: “To be in a position to help two great causes is a great motivator. One cold, uncomfortable night is nothing really when you consider what these charities can do with the money and the fact that we are all going home to safe, dry and comfortable beds.”

Jodie Smart, team leader, said: “Taking part in this event really changes the way you think about homelessness. How people do this every single night in all weathers, and without an end in sight, is impossible to imagine.”

The company who own Grasshoppers, Childbase, donated a further £1,680 to homeless charity Shelter.