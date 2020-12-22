Harpenden pupil releases debut single with girl group Maddison Skies
- Credit: Maddison Skies
A singer and Harpenden pupil has released her debut single with girl group Maddison Skies, which was formed during the pandemic.
Gracie May Weldon, 15, auditioned to be part of the band over lockdown, being one of three girls hand-picked from 1,000 online applications to form the band.
Gracie, along with fellow bandmates Thea and Sophie, trained and created content via social media, meeting physically only once to record their debut single, To The Moon and Back.
The track, which premiered on December 17, is one of three songs recorded by the trio, with the other two singles set to be released in the New Year.
Gracie, who lives in Wheathampstead, originally auditioned for a teen drama, but due to COVID-19, the project changed course and decided to produce music first before filming.
"I'm literally so excited about [joining a girl band]. It's been my dream forever; I love performing, and it's been really fun to do it with my friends," Gracie told the Herts Ad. "I've made new friends for life out of it as well."
Gracie's singing teacher was the one who sent her mum, Rachel, a link to the audition for the project to keep her occupied during lockdown.
"I'm always willing to try out for stuff and I did it. It just went from there I guess!"
Gracie hopes that in the new year the girls can film music videos for the remaining two singles.
To watch the music video for Maddison Skies' debut single, visit their YouTube channel.