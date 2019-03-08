Council demands more trains stopping at Harpenden

More trains should stop at Harpenden station at peak times to provide a fairer service, the council says.

Party leaders at St Albans City and District Council have written a joint letter to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) demanding a change as part of the consultation process.

Govia say that under the new timetable introduced last year, the only way to allow more stops at Harpenden is to reduce them elsewhere.

This might include a reduction to trains stopping at Luton station as the best option, and they are now consulting residents and commuters.

In their letter, leaders from all parties represented on the council said: "Ideally, we want to see improvements in the rail service for both Harpenden and Luton rail users.

"However, when peak-time station usage figures are considered, there is no doubt that Harpenden station is under-served compared to Luton."

Data from last year shows that Luton is served by 21 trains arriving at St Pancras between 7.02am and 9.49am during week days, while Harpenden has 15.

However, Harpenden was found to have 2,418 passengers a day during this peak period while Luton had substantially less at 1,671.

It continues: "To ensure a fairer distribution of services along the line, we believe that the data makes a compelling and evidence-based case for increasing the number of services calling at Harpenden at peak times."

The signatories to the letter are: Councillor Chris White (Council Leader and Liberal Democrats Group Leader), Cllr Mary Maynard (Conservative Group Leader) Cllr Malachy Pakenham (Labour Group Leader) and Cllr Simon Grover (Green and Independent Group Leader).