Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

PUBLISHED: 10:59 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 23 September 2019

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Thomas Cook customers in Hertfordshire and beyond who have booked train tickets to Luton or Gatwick Airport but are no longer travelling will receive full refunds from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

The travel company went into administration at 2am today, leaving 150,000 UK residents stranded abroad and placing 9,000 jobs at risk.

GTR has assured passengers whose flights have been cancelled that they will be refunded for their pre-booked train tickets on Thameslink and Great Nothern services.

The rail operator tweeted: "Following the collapse of Thomas Cook we want to support those impacted who may already have plans to travel to or from London Luton Airport or Gatwick Airport.

"If you have bought rail tickets from us and are no longer travelling, you'll be able to get a full refund (with no admin fee)."

Anyone flying back to Gatwick or Luton later than planned, who misses their booked train, will be able to catch the next available train at no extra cost on either Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern Rail or Gatwick Express.

