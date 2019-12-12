Govia Thameslink's collects over 4,000 socks for homeless at stations

Stevenage Football Club Academy supported the Great Sock Appeal at Stevenage Station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway Archant

More than 4,170 new pairs of socks were donated at stations across the Govia Thameslink Railway network - including St Albans, Stevenage and Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

GTR's corporate social responsibility manager Katherine Cox and media relations executive Nina Morgan collecting socks at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway GTR's corporate social responsibility manager Katherine Cox and media relations executive Nina Morgan collecting socks at St Albans City station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

You may also want to watch:

Thameslink staff from eight stations took part in the Great Sock Appeal on Thursday, December 5 by collecting socks for six homeless shelters across the route.

Socks collected in Stevenage and Royston will be donated to Helping Herts Homeless, while St Albans socks will go towards Centre 33. For those sleeping rough, socks keep feet warm and dry and prevent blisters, fungal infections and trench foot.

GTR chief operating officer Steve White said: "We have been overwhelmed with the response and support for the activity and want to thank our customers and colleagues for their generous donations. We are thrilled to have been able to support such a worthy cause during the cold winter period."