St Albans girl, 10, holds GOSH charity event

Published: 4:00 AM September 6, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM September 6, 2021

A youngster who is a regular patient at GOSH has held a successful fundraising event to show her gratitude to staff.

Ten-year-old Lexi-Louise Blow hosted a charity event to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital on August 13.

She has been a frequent visitor to the hospital since she was born because of problems with her foot. She has recently undergone her fifth bout of surgery and regularly visits the outpatients and physio departments.

While recovering at home Lexi decided she would like to do something to give back to the wonderful doctors and nurses who have helped her over the years.

The London Colney JMI School pupil emailed companies and visited shops in person in a bid to source as many raffle prizes as possible.

Prizes included a meal at Ayos, cash from the staff at Tavah, a hair salon visit, soft play entry, football pitch hire, alcohol, chocolate and more.

The event was in a social bar in St Albans and was attended by more than 100 people. Members of the public as well as family, friends and some of her teachers.

She said: "I am proud of how the day went and that we exceeded the target. We held a disco, raffle, tombola and a cake and a sweet stall to help us raise as much money as possible. We also held an auction to include a TV, signed Arsenal shirt, boxing gloves and an American trike.

"I wanted to raise enough money to buy a pump to give medication and pain relief to other children. The price of that is £1,500."

Lexi's efforts have enabled her to raise more than £2,140.

Her mum Kylee Blow said: "It is an incredible achievement and will go far towards helping other children.

"We are are incredibly proud of her strength, courage and the way she has thought of others.

"Lexi planned the whole event from start to finish even giving a tear-jerking speech on the night! We are so proud of her and what she has achieved."

To support Lexi email kylee_gower@yahoo.co.uk for details.