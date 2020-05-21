Advanced search

When will St Albans and London Colney McDonald’s restaurants re-open?

PUBLISHED: 10:31 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 21 May 2020

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

The McDonald's drive-thru at London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

St Albans residents are confused as to why three McDonald’s restaurants have re-opened in Watford but all remain closed in their city.

The fast food chain has this week opened their Garston, Bushey and Watford branches and the long queues have shown how delighted Watford residents are to see its return.

However, neither the London Colney, nor the St Albans drive-thru are open for customers.

The Herts Ad contacted McDonald’s to ask how they came to this decision and when the city’s burger bar would be open again.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We’re taking our time to re-open in a way that helps everyone stay safe including our suppliers. This means the first 44 pilot restaurants are close to one of our distribution centres as we prepare our supply chain for re-opening. We are working hard to expand our restaurant re-openings to all drive-thrus across the UK and Ireland by early June.”

