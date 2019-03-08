Over £7,000 raised for cancer by golfers 72 hole challenge

Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford finished. Picture: Supplied.

Over £7,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK by golfers taking on a 72-hole challenge.

Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford doing the third round. Picture: Supplied. Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford doing the third round. Picture: Supplied.

The great golf challenge started at 5.25am and finished at 8.20pm on August 9 at Brocket Hall.

It was a big day for the four golfers; Clifford Norton, Matt Cody, Bob Forbes and Julian Caplan, who completed the two courses, Melbourne and Palmerston, at the hall.

Mr Norton said: "We completed all four rounds and completed 33 miles while having a little competition between us. If you look at many of the other teams and courses you will see the two courses at Brocket, the Palmerston and Tthe Melbourne, are quite a bit longer, hence our 33 miles compared to most other teams doing around 25 miles."

Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford doing the fourth round. Picture: Supplied. Clifford Norton, from Harpenden, Julian, from St Albans, Matt, from Markyate and Bob Hertford doing the fourth round. Picture: Supplied.

Nationally the team ranked 4th out of the 459 teams that entered throughout the UK.

If you wish to help the golfers get more money for Cancer Research UK, please go to: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/brocket-hall.