Golf day raises funds for cancer charity

Published: 11:00 AM April 27, 2021

A charity golf day has raised more than £1,700 for Cancer Research UK.

The event, at Verulam Golf Club, started off more than 10 years ago as a fundraiser for a local youth football team, but switched to Cancer Research three years ago after organiser Ben Shaw lost a family member to the disease.

Ben, who lives in Shenley, explained: "Due to the pandemic this year we have been restricted to only 54 players with strict social distancing and timings to ensure no large groups are gathered together, but we have seen in excess of 90 players in previous years.

"Thanks go to Verulam Golf Club for the kind use of their facilities and to everyone supporting the event."

The results were: first place Jamie Robertson, Daniel Querk and the Whipsnade team with 120 points; second place Dan Coyle, Iain Frost, Stefano Cupaldo and Martin Vella with 118 points; third place Luke Corner, Lee Wodhouse, Scott Dalton and Max Beardsley from the Shenley village team with 110 points.

Winning captains Daniel Querk and Jamie Robertson being presented with their trophies by Ben Shaw. - Credit: Ben Shaw

Marc Smith, Paul Skul-Murphy, Paul Pugstien Stevens and John Lindsey. - Credit: Ben Shaw

The Bandits team: Gene Murrell, Ben Shaw, Dan Hillier and Graham Livsey. - Credit: Ben Shaw

Ben Shaw pictured (in shorts) with Theydon Bois Golf Club team, lead by Jason Clifford, Ciaran Cunningham, Marc Wade, Nev Clarke, Dave Ramsey, Mick Mordechai, Steve Ramsey and Barry Ancharaz. - Credit: Ben Shaw



