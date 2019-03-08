Train lines blocked by goats causing disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters
PUBLISHED: 08:36 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 07 June 2019
Archant
Goats blocking the train line has caused disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters.
Lines between Kentish Town and West Hampstead stations were blocked in both directions because the 7.35am East Midlands London St Pancras service was being held up by the animals.
According to National Rail, the driver "ushered" them to nearby access gates.
Following the blockage, trains between Luton and London St Pancras may be delayed by 15 minutes.
National Rail estimate disruption to continue until 9am.