Train lines blocked by goats causing disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters

PUBLISHED: 08:36 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 07 June 2019

Goats were blocking train lines this morning.

Goats were blocking train lines this morning.

Goats blocking the train line has caused disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters.

Lines between Kentish Town and West Hampstead stations were blocked in both directions because the 7.35am East Midlands London St Pancras service was being held up by the animals.

According to National Rail, the driver "ushered" them to nearby access gates.

Following the blockage, trains between Luton and London St Pancras may be delayed by 15 minutes.

National Rail estimate disruption to continue until 9am.

Most Read

St Albans travellers talk to us about their experience

Travellers have pulled up on Bernards Heath, St Albans.

Men arrested for rape in St Albans graveyard

St Peter's Church graveyard, where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Chris Telford

Man indecently exposes himself to girl in St Albans shop

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a girl saw a man indecently exposing himself in Wilko St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

New BBC TV show filmed on St Albans allotments

Helen Errington's allotment, where Worzel Gummidge is being filmed in St Albans. Picture: Helen Errington

Police find man dead in Harpenden after concerns for his welfare

Police were called to the death of a man in Harpenden. Picture: Archant

