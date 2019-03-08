Train lines blocked by goats causing disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters

Goats were blocking train lines this morning. Archant

Goats blocking the train line has caused disruption for St Albans and Harpenden commuters.

⚠️ #TLUpdates - Due to animals on the railway between West Hampstead Thameslink and Kentish Town services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.



ℹ️ More information to follow once we have have it. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) 7 June 2019

Lines between Kentish Town and West Hampstead stations were blocked in both directions because the 7.35am East Midlands London St Pancras service was being held up by the animals.

According to National Rail, the driver "ushered" them to nearby access gates.

Following the blockage, trains between Luton and London St Pancras may be delayed by 15 minutes.

National Rail estimate disruption to continue until 9am.

