Girls walk from St Albans to Aston Clinton and donate their hair to help cancer survivors

PUBLISHED: 13:01 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 21 August 2019

The teenagers walked from St Albans to Aston Clinton to raise money for Cancer Research. Photo: Sonja Hutchinson

The teenagers walked from St Albans to Aston Clinton to raise money for Cancer Research. Photo: Sonja Hutchinson

Six girls took part in a charity walk for a cancer charity and gave their hair to be made into wigs for children.

The girls walked 25 miles with an overnight stay to raise money for Cancer Research.

The 13-year-old girls walked 25 miles from St Albans to Aston Clinton over two days in a bid to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They donated at least 7 inches of their hair to The Little Princess Trust to make wigs for cancer patients.

During the summer holidays they have undertaken practice walks in preparation for the big day and have been growing their hair for a while ready for the big haircut.

The girls said: "We are doing this because a close family friend has recently passed away of terminal cancer a couple of months after having a baby girl.

"We feel she had so much left to do with her life and we don't want others to suffer the same fate."

The walk was completed over two days with an overnight camp out on August 19 and 20.

So far they have raised more than £3000 for lifesaving research.

To support them visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-croxen

