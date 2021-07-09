PM's special envoy visits Harpenden school as part of global education campaign

Published: 10:58 AM July 9, 2021

The Prime Minister's special envoy for girls’ education was guest of honour at a Harpenden school this week.

Helen Grant visited Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden to meet youth ambassadors from Send My Friend to School, a UK coalition of teachers’ unions, charities and other organisations which brings together young people, politicians and teachers to campaign for a quality education for all children across the globe.

Helen Grant, the PM’s special envoy for girls’ education, visits Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden. - Credit: FCDO

She said: “It was fantastic to visit Sir John Lawes School and meet girls, boys and teachers who are so passionate about ensuring every girl, across the world, has access to a quality education. Their drive and determination is so clear.

“We know that investing in girls’ education is a game changer, and one of the best ways of tackling inequality, poverty and gender-based violence.

"That’s why the UK, alongside Kenya, is co-hosting the Global Education Summit in London this month to raise vital funds for the Global Partnership for Education and give 175 million children the opportunity to learn.”

While at the school, Helen was welcomed by staff and pupils who discussed their lessons, how they continued to learn during the pandemic and why a quality education is important to them.

Helen also took part in a Year 7 life skills class organised by a Year 10 students, Gabriel and Ella, both 15, and witnessed a mini-sports day with professional boxers Sedem Ama and Isaac Chamberlain.

Send My Friend champion Anneka Wrentmore, 15, said: "I’m passionate about education because I’m so privileged to have an education that has opened my eyes, lots of children don’t have that - it makes me want to help them – we have the chance to make a difference’."

Ella Montgomery, also 15, added: "Now is the time to break those barriers – we’re in the 21st century but so many children don’t go to school – it's humbling – we’re so lucky and because of that it’s our job to make sure other children are just as lucky and have the same opportunities as us”

"Everything starts with equality – if you can put a spark in people’s minds it can really power a change. We need to raise awareness of the barriers that girls face to education – poverty, climate change -it’s all challenges that people face that stop them having the future that they deserve."