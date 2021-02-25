News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Renewed promises made across three generations of Herts guides

Laura Bill

Published: 9:00 AM February 25, 2021   
Claire Holden renewed her promise with her daughter in Stevenage.

Hundreds of girls and leaders from across Hertfordshire took part in a  renewal of their Girlguiding promise this week.

Some families had three generations taking part in this act of unity on Thinking Day: Sunday, February 21. 

The Girlguiding promise is a shared commitment where each makes a promise to do her best: to be an active citizen of her community and the wider world, to help others, and develop her spiritual side.

Sally Settle and her daughters renewed their promise on Thinking Day in Welwyn Garden City. 

Heather Rawcliffe was delighted her mum could take part from Wales: "My mum Anne, 86, was really looking forward to the event. She told me she would be saying the old promise (serving the King) as that's what it was when she was a Guide in the war!"

Claire Holden, Stevenage, said: "Girlguiding has provided opportunities at different points in our lives. I was a Brownie, Guide and Ranger, and then came back when my daughter joined Brownies and they needed an extra helper. My daughter has since moved on to Guides, and I am now training to be a leader."

Natalie Edwards and her daughter renewed their promise in St Albans. 

Carole Doherty said: "My daughter has been brought up attending meetings in Harpenden, and as a small girl often told people she was going to be a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and then a leader. She is on track so far!"

Carole Doherty renewed her promise with her mum and daughter in Harpenden.

Four generations of Sharon Hoy’s family have been Brownies. Sharon said: "I think having three members of the same family being Brownies in the same unit, and now leaders together, is rather unique."

World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22 every year. It was first celebrated in 1926 to mark the joint birthday of Lord and Lady Baden Powell, the founders of Scouting and Girlguiding.

It is a day of international friendship when members think of others from across the world.

Natalie Edwards  became a young leader when living in Brussels, and is now a leader in St Albans where her own daughter is a Brownie: ‘We renewed our promise on Thinking Day. I love guiding, and think it is so important for girls to have a different space to grow."

Sally Settle of Welwyn Garden City said that the promise renewal was a lovely way to feel part of a bigger movement during a time that people are not able to see each other face to face.

To find out more about volunteering, or to register your daughter, go to  www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/
 

