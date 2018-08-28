Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans girl donates her hair to help children with cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:26 16 January 2019

St Albans girl cuts hair off to help others

St Albans girl cuts hair off to help others

Archant

A St Albans girl has chopped off seven inches of her hair to help children with cancer.

Eight-year-old Molly Turner from St Albans donated seven inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The Garden Fields School pupil joined the #hairtospare campaign, which encourages people to chop their hair short for a good cause.

The trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Having been in and out of Great Ormond Street hospital herself, Molly would sit in the hospital restaurant seeing children with cancer and other illnesses asking what she could do to help them.

Her mum Stacey said: “I am super proud of Molly who wanted to do this off her own back.

“Her hair is like a mermaid’s and it means the world to her.

“She really has empathy for children who have lost their hair to illness.”

Molly’s hair was cut free of charge by Olivia at Trinder Hair studios.

To find out more visit: http://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Eight-month-old Harpenden restaurant bar shuts down

The Barbarello bar.

St Albans paedophile spared jail after making hundreds of indecent images of children in Hatfield

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans family living in mould infested council house

Mould on the walls in the St Albans council house. Picture: Natalie Jones

St Albans man jailed for threatening behaviour and tampering with cars

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Fairies fight over petals in debut book illustrated by St Albans mum

Catherine Mead from St Albans has illustrated a children's book. Picture: Hillary Childs

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Tastes of the town: The Harpenden Arms

The interior of The Harpenden Arms.

St Albans girl donates her hair to help children with cancer

St Albans girl cuts hair off to help others

Severe delays on A1(M) after crash

There are delays on the A1(M) affecting Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and Hatfield.

Touring Australians enjoy good times at St Albans Hockey Club

St Albans Hockey Club played three junior games against the Australian Wanderers with the U16 girls being just one of them. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Trauma care given to adult and baby after fire in St Albans

The fire service was called to a fire in the flats in London Road. Picture: Matt Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists