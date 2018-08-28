St Albans girl donates her hair to help children with cancer

A St Albans girl has chopped off seven inches of her hair to help children with cancer.

Eight-year-old Molly Turner from St Albans donated seven inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

The Garden Fields School pupil joined the #hairtospare campaign, which encourages people to chop their hair short for a good cause.

The trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Having been in and out of Great Ormond Street hospital herself, Molly would sit in the hospital restaurant seeing children with cancer and other illnesses asking what she could do to help them.

Her mum Stacey said: “I am super proud of Molly who wanted to do this off her own back.

“Her hair is like a mermaid’s and it means the world to her.

“She really has empathy for children who have lost their hair to illness.”

Molly’s hair was cut free of charge by Olivia at Trinder Hair studios.

To find out more visit: http://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/