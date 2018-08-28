Advanced search

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller holds Q&A in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 15:34 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 21 November 2018

Gina Miller and Phil Murray at the talk. Picture: Hendrik Frenzel.

Gina Miller and Phil Murray at the talk. Picture: Hendrik Frenzel.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller says leaving the European Union is part of a plan to impose a new set of values in the UK.

She made the comments while speaking in Harpenden to a crowd of around 250 on Thursday, November 15.

Ms Miller, who won a court case to give Parliament a vote on leaving the EU, said: “Our country is hurtling towards a potentially disastrous Brexit which will leave current and future generations worse off.

“The evening helped the people of Harpenden to fully understand both the consequences of Brexit and what they can still do to stop it.”

During her speech, she said Brexit is just one phase in a larger plan to impose a new set of values upon the UK.

Campaigners are not just fighting to remain, she said, but fighting for the kind of country in which they want to live.

She also called for supporters of a vote on the Brexit deal to come up with a manifesto to address issues which affect Leave voters and for those supporters to realise a ‘no-deal’ Brexit does not mean Britain will remain in the EU.

Chair of Harpenden for Europe Richard Scott said: “We were delighted to welcome Gina to Harpenden, a community which voted in the referendum by 60.2 per cent to remain.

“Our evening sold out and unfortunately, we had to turn down many more local residents who wanted to attend.

“This demonstrates the huge concern that still exists in Harpenden regarding the damage that Brexit will do to our country and to our community.

“All our polling shows that local residents remain hugely concerned about Brexit, but our MP, Bim Afolami, recently tweeted that his constituents are ‘bored with Brexit’.”

On October 15, Hitchin & Harpenden MP Mr Afolami retweeted a post by fellow Conservative MP Simon Hoare which reads: “I’ve spoken to quite a few constituents this weekend.

“Overriding messages: support the PM - it’s a bloody awful job at the best of times; bored with Brexit; get on and govern the country on the domestic issues that matter; Corbyn isn’t liked or trusted.”

Ms Miller also signed copies of her semi-autobiography ‘Rise’ at the event.

