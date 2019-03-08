Gifts and refreshments at Wheathampstead sale to support ex-racing greyhounds

The sale is in aid of Greyhound Compassion in Wheathampstead. Archant

A range of gifts and refreshments will be on sale this Easter to support a Wheathampstead dog charity.

There will be collectibles, jewellery, second-hand designer clothes, crafts, cakes, plants and drinks on offer at the Spring Sale in aid of Greyhound Compassion - a local charity supporting small shelters who rescue and rehabilitate ex-racing greyhounds and Spanish galgos.

Many of these dogs sustain injuries whilst racing and in 2017 1,100 greyhounds died on the track. More than 250 fatalities happened trackside and 75 per cent of those occurred on the first bend. Nearly 400 died on “economic grounds” or because no home could be found.

The Spring Sale will take place on March 30 from 12pm to 3.30pm at the Mead Hall in Wheathampstead.

Visit www.greyhoundcompassion.org for more information.