Chiswell Green park businesses will be in the pink for Breast Cancer Now

The Lazy Llama is supporting Breast Cancer Now this weekend. Archant

Will you wear it pink and do your bit to raise money and awareness for women going through treatment for breast cancer?

A café and fitness bootcamp group in Greenwood Park, Chiswell Green, are taking part in the Wear it Pink Day for Breast Cancer Now this Sunday, October 25.

The Lazy Llama café will be selling special pink cakes and raffle tickets to win a bouquet donated by The Bloom Shack, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Plus any customer who wears something pink will only pay £2 for a coffee.

Meanwhile, participants in Yes Jess Fitness boot camp will be wearing pink for a massive workout, and donating all of their usual class fees to the charity.

Why not come along and show your support on the day?