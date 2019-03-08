Advanced search

Thousands pack out St Albans shopping centre for summer street food festival

PUBLISHED: 15:04 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 01 July 2019

Thousands of visitors have been flocking to a shopping centre for a summer street food festival.

Every second Friday of the month Christopher Place plays host to an evening event boasting a variety of food, drink, and music.

The festival is open from 5pm until 9pm and currently attracts around 2,000 visitors. Stalls present include local traders Peddling Pizza, Tomoka Spirits, Tasty Bites, Vegan Treats and The Pudding Stop.

Centre manager Catherine Morris said: "Wow, what a delightful surprise, an event aimed at boosting the St Albans night time economy! This has been a roaring success and is a great start to a weekend, with families arriving for an early session, then our party people carrying on until late. It's fantastic to see all everyone enjoying the delights of St Albans!"

The next street food festival is set to take place in Christopher Place on Friday July 12.

