Why not start the New Year by getting active and healthy with community programme?

An award-winning programme designed to keep people in the community active and healthy is being launched in St Albans to welcome in the New Year.

The Active Communities programme, run by Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre and Everyone Active, delivers health, fitness and social wellbeing sessions in the community which are primarily aimed at older people.

It consists of a range of gentle and fun exercise classes at a number of locations around the district, such as in churches and village halls, as well as a walking initiative.

Kirsty Jones, head of sports development and active communities at Westminster Lodge, said: “As well as getting people up and moving again and taking part in these fun but effective exercise classes much closer to people’s homes, the Active Communities classes also help people to get back out meeting others and socialising too.

"It has been shown to be really effective in tackling social isolation, which this is an issue that has grown during the pandemic. It’s so important that older people have a chance to meet with others; chat and laugh and connect again.”

Active Communities is a new fitness and wellbeing programme coming to St Albans. - Credit: Yan Krukov

The programme will begin in January with classes designed to help with strength and balance as well as gentle dancing classes, Pickleball and even laughing yoga! After the classes there is time for tea and biscuits and socialising.

Kirsty is aware that not everyone wants to do classes: “If classes don’t appeal, we are also running our Walk for Wellness sessions as part of this Active Communities programme.

“Our enthusiastic and knowledgeable walk leader will meet walkers in front of Westminster Lodge before the group head off together on a short, medium or long walk around the area stopping for coffee and refreshments along the way. This is a lovely opportunity to socialise, exercise and see the beautiful sights St Albans has to offer.”

The Active Communities activities range in price from just £2 to £5.80. For all the information, and to book, call the Westminster Lodge front of house team on 10727 736 080 or look on the website (www.everyoneactive.com) or the Everyone active App, if you have it.