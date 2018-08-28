Advanced search

Burglar steals safe from St Albans eatery

PUBLISHED: 09:51 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:12 19 December 2018

George Street Canteen. Picture: Archant

Archant

A burglar has stolen a safe containing £500 from George Street Canteen in St Albans.

The smashed window at the George Street Canteen in St Albans.The smashed window at the George Street Canteen in St Albans.

The thief broke into the eatery at 11.45pm yesterday by smashing a window with a drain rod, forcing it open and climbing inside.

However they did not come into the property until 12.30am.

After searching the till, the burglar stole a 30kg safe carrying up to £500 in coins - a float from an event the canteen had run at an office in Luton.

They also threw netting over the CCTV camera after it had captured the break-in and got out of the building by unlocking the back door.

The yard full of wood at the back of the George Street Canteen, the other side of which is St Albans cathedral.The yard full of wood at the back of the George Street Canteen, the other side of which is St Albans cathedral.

It is believed they climbed in over the back wall of the property, which runs between the canteen and the cathedral, before crossing a yard full of wood and then a fence.

The open door and smashed window was discovered at 2am today by the butcher. It is believed someone was in the building until 4pm on Tuesday.

Owner Kevin Lee said replacing the window would be expensive as the canteen is in a Conservation Area.

He expressed concern about the effect on his small business, especially around Christmas.

“I’m still a bit shocked,” he added.

Police were called at 2.22am this morning and have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 41/67286/18.

The canteen was set up in 2015 by Kevin and his wife, Julie, and was nominated for several awards at this year’s St Albans Food and Drink Awards.

On its Facebook page, the canteen has posted: “Unfortunately due to a break in during the night and our safe being stolen we will only be able to take card payment until we can get to the bank after sorting everything out!

“If anyone spots a large white safe anywhere please let us know.”

