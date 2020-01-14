Singer George Ezra won't be 'riding shotgun' after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire-born singer/songwriter George Ezra recently passed his practical driving test first time at St Albans test centre.

The 26-year-old who grew up in Hertford, passed his test with only three minor faults after learning to drive with Emerging Left Intensive Driving School.

His instructor, Dennis, is one of Emerging Left's 'Grade A' instructors, which means he has considerable experience.

George said: "Learning to drive was something that was constantly put on the back burner due to other commitments; as a result, the prospect of getting behind the wheel became increasingly daunting, with every year that went by.

"The guys at Emerging Left made the whole experience both accessible and enjoyable. I was introduced to Dennis, who was the best instructor I could have asked for.

"Dennis was cool, calm and patient with me throughout every lesson. I'd recommend Emerging Left to anybody that wants to learn to drive. Thank you guys!"

George rose to fame in 2014, with the launch of his hit song 'Budapest'. His single 'Shotgun' was released in 2018, and became his first number one in the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Dennis said: "I was confident George would pass first time, he's a really dedicated young man that was keen to learn.

"At Emerging Left Intensive Driving School we make sure all our clients are practical test ready - we want them to pass first time but more importantly to become safe, confident drivers for life."