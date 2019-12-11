General Election 2019: Your choice, your vote, your future

The UK goes to the polls today - make sure to vote. Archant

Today sees the country go to the polls for the most important General Election in a generation.

Across the district, 73,721 people are eligible to vote in the St Albans Parliamentary constituency, with a further 76,321 in Hitchin and Harpenden.

The counts for both constituences will be taking place at Batchwood Sports Centre in St Albans after the polls close at 10pm tonight, with the results expected to be declared at around 3.30am tomorrow morning.

St Albans City and DIstrict Council returning officer Mike Lovelady said: "Final preparations are well underway. It is a major organisational challenge, but I am confident we are equal to it.

"Around 150,000 people in the two constituencies are eligible to vote and I urge them all to do so and have their say on who should represent them in Parliament.

"We don't want anyone to miss out because they didn't know what to expect on polling day. Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm, so plan now when you're going to cast your vote and make sure you know where to go.

"The address of each voter's polling station is printed on their polling card with some voters in St Albans being required to vote at a new station, so please check the card.

"Once the polling stations close at 10pm, that's it - you can no longer vote unless you are already in a queue to do so. The ballot boxes are then taken to our counting centre in Batchwood and the count begins after we have verified the total number of votes cast."

Campaigning has been intense across both constituencies during the General Election campaign, but in the end the final decision on who will be our next MPs lies with YOU.

In 2017, there was a 78.4 per cent turnout in St Albans and 77.6 per cent in Hitchin and Harpenden, which means over one in five of the electorate did not cast their vote in either constituency.

Make YOUR vote count! And remember:

- You can only vote at the polling station stated on the poll card sent to the address at which you are registered;

- If you are in a queue at your polling station at 10pm, you will still be able to vote, but not if you arrive later;

- If you have not posted a postal vote before polling day, you can take it to your local polling station and hand it in;

- If you are suddenly unable to vote in person, then you may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy. You can apply for this up until 5pm on polling day by contacting the council's electoral services team on 01727 819294;

- You are advised to take your poll card with you to vote, but if you do not have it, you will still be able to vote;

- If you are disabled, you can ask the polling station staff for help to mark the ballot paper. Someone else, such as a relative or support worker, is also entitled to help;

- Anyone with a visual impairment can ask for a large print copy of the ballot paper;

- If you make a mistake on your ballot paper, you can return it to polling station staff who will issue you with a replacement provided you have not already put your original in the ballot box.