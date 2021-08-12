St Albans and Harpenden students collect GCSE results

Published: 10:40 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM August 13, 2021

They might not have had to take exams, but there was no mistaking the hard work which went into achieving this year's GCSE results.

At Beaumont School, a record number of Year 11 students achieved the grades for entry into the sixth form.

Beaumont School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Beaumont

They included Molly Sandford-Smith, who achieved 10 grade 9s and will be studying A Levels in biology, chemistry, maths and English literature next year.

Beaumont School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Beaumont

Headteacher Martin Atkinson said: “Some of the students celebrating today were only 14 when the national lockdown and our remote learning program came into effect and I am very proud of the resilience, maturity and motivation our students demonstrated throughout the past 18 months. Their success is fully earned and wholly deserved.”

Beaumont School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Beaumont

Head of Year 11 Liz Cleverly added: “Teachers, form tutors and teaching assistants worked incredibly hard to ensure that students were fully supported in their learning and well-being through the periods of remote learning and the whole staff community has pulled together brilliantly to keep everything going so successfully and safely through the pandemic."

Beaumont School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Beaumont

You may also want to watch:

Samuel Ryder Academy is also celebrating another outstanding set of GCSE and BTec qualifications.

Chris Walker, Head of Year 11, said: “Throughout the national lockdowns all students at Samuel Ryder Academy have been supported by our strong pastoral care.

"Concurrently, the academic programme has continued through remote learning, making extensive use of the new technologies and Apple Distinguished School status that have been embedded over the last three years.”

Headteacher Matthew Gauthier, said: “I am so impressed with the resilience and determination of our Year 11 students over the last two years as they continued to work hard throughout lockdowns, these results are testament to that. It has been wonderful to welcome so many overjoyed parents and delighted students as they collected their results.

“Staff have been able to help our students with securing their next steps, ensuring the right path for each individual. We wish all our Year 11 students great success as they join our largest cohort in sixth form, or progress to college, an apprenticeship or work.”

Verulam School saw over 85 per cent of students gaining five good GCSE passes or more including English and maths. Results also soared in science and the humanities.

Attainment was at a record high as 87 per cent of students secured level 4 or higher in English and Maths whilst 30% of students gained prestigious grades 9 to 7.

Verulam students Faizan Qutbi achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s Peter Brady achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s, and Jawad Ali achieved 100 per cent grades 7 - 9. - Credit: Verulam School

Paul Ramsey, departing headteacher, said: “All students have had a tough educational experience over the last two years. However, it is clear that both students and staff have learnt and adapted to the changes forced upon us. I was delighted with the tenacity and hard work of the boys as they prepared for their assessments in March, April and May. Their tenacity clearly paid off and led to excellent results.”

Verulam students celebrate their GCSE results. - Credit: Verulam School

Julie Richardson, who starts as the new headteacher in September, added: “I am very pleased that the commitment, resilience and hard work that so characterises Verulam students has been reflected in their grades. I’d like to congratulate our Year 11 students and look forward to welcoming them into the sixth form in September.”

Headteacher of St Albans Girls School Margaret Chapman said: "We are so very proud of the fantastic achievement of our Year 11 students this summer in their GCSEs. Congratulations and well done to all!

"Students have really shown their resilience after a challenging 18 months of lockdowns and online schooling to thrive and achieve their potential. They are not a ‘Covid Generation’ but an extremely successful generation with skills of adaptability, determination, used alongside their hard work, has enabled them to be highly successful.”

In addition to A Level study, students receiving their results will also be undertaking college and apprenticeship courses including beauty therapy, child care, animal care, art foundation and public services. We look forward to welcoming our largest cohort of students into our sixth form for A Level and BTEC study in September.

She added: "STAGS recognises that these results are only possible because of the unfailing encouragement of parents and staff and the school would like to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported our students so admirably in achieving their superb goals."

Sandringham students celebrate their results. - Credit: Sandringham

At Sandringham School, the issues of the past two years with remote learning, Covid restrictions in school and no public examinations paled into insignificance as Year 11 students digested their outcomes and realised that their hard work and efforts had been rewarded with exceptional results.

Sandringham students celebrate their results. - Credit: Sandringham

Angus Houlahan, Joe Lailey, Samuel Posner, Ida Sondergard and Ralph Whitworth all achieved the maximum possible grades, with 10 level 9’s awarded in each of their subjects.

Sandringham students celebrate their results. - Credit: Sandringham

Overall, the vast majority of students achieved the top grades of levels 7 to 9 which will help set them up for the next sage in their learning; either joining other students in Sandringham sixth form or moving on to college or apprenticeship .

Sandringham students celebrate their results. - Credit: Sandringham

Headteacher Alan Gray said: “We are really proud of all our students. They have been rewarded for their hard work and effort with many truly outstanding results and this will set them up well for the future.

"In particular, they have learnt to be resilient in the face of adversity and developed their independence as a result. Well done everyone and a very big thank you to our talented staff who helped students do so well."

After so many months of disruption and unpredictability, students were smiling and laughing as they received their GCSE results at Sir John Lawes School.

Happy students at Sir John Lawes School. - Credit: SJL

Head of school, Phil Newbery, said, “This year group has had more to deal with than almost any other in the history of the school and I could not be more proud of everything they have achieved.

"I hope they are now able to relax and enjoy what’s left of the summer!”

Despite the difficulties they have faced, SJL students have produced one of the school’s strongest ever sets of results and the school is now looking forward to welcoming back one of its largest sixth form cohorts.

Happy students at Sir John Lawes School. - Credit: SJL

Rik Howard, head of Year 11, paid tribute to the students’ resilience, “Throughout it all they’ve kept each other going, even when times were at their toughest. They really are an exceptional group of young people and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Celebrations at Nicholas Breakspear School. - Credit: NBS

At Nicholas Breakspear School, headteacher Declan Linnane said: “I would like to congratulate all our students on another successful year highlighting that they have worked incredibly hard under challenging circumstances.

Sharing the results at Nicholas Breakspear School. - Credit: NBS

"Our students and staff have embraced these challenges and have shown to be resilient and dynamic to ensure learning continued especially during lockdown.

Celebrations at Nicholas Breakspear School. - Credit: Nicholas Breakspear School

"We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements as they have worked extremely hard and these results are a tribute to their commitment over the last five years.”

Nicholas Breakspear School pupil Evie Cody and family. - Credit: NBS

Evie Cody achieved 10 level 9’s: “I am over the moon with my results. I am so glad that all the hard work and the support I received from my teachers has paid off. I look forward to continuing my studies at the NBS sixth form."

Nicholas Breakspear School pupil Evie Cody and family. - Credit: NBS

Mazon Lanyes was also one of the top achievers in the year group with nine level 9’s and one level 8: “I am so happy with the results I achieved.

Mazon Lanyes was also one of the top achievers in the year group at Nicholas Breakspear. - Credit: NBS

"I think this really shows the hard work and being resilient especially over the last two years is key to success. I’d like to thank the school and all of my teachers who helped me achieve my potential.”

Year 11 students at St Columba’s College in St Albans received results reflecting the continued improved performance of the school over the last four years, with 62.6% of all grades at 9-7 and 99.8% of all grades at 9-4.

GCSE results day at St Columba's College. - Credit: SCC

Ten students achieved all grade 9s and 8s, and four students achieved 11 grade 9s.

Headmaster David Buxton said: “The results continue an upward trend for the college since 2018 but most importantly they reflect the hard work and adaptability of this cohort of students who have also had to display such high levels of resilience during the course of their GCSE studies. We look forward to welcoming them into sixth form next month.”