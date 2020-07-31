Tour beautiful gardens for Rennie Grove without leaving your chair

Rennie Grove Hospice is hosting virtual open gardens this summer. Archant

There’s nothing quite so uplifting as a visit to a pretty English garden in full bloom – but this summer COVID has put paid to all that.

So now Rennie Grove has teamed up with some of the region’s leading gardeners to provide the next best thing... virtual open garden tours.

Supporters of the local hospice charity have been filming their horticultural havens so you can share in the experience without having to step outside your home.

“Usually our open garden days would raise much needed funding for our work,” said Rennie Grove’s director of fundraising, Tracey Hancock.

“This year, because of the COVID restrictions, visits have been put on hold, so we came up with this idea to open these beautiful gardens up to everyone to view from the safety of their own homes.

“You can enjoy the videos on a dedicated page on our website and then, we’d be really grateful if you could make a donation, as you might have done while visiting the gardens themselves.

“Your donations will help to ensure our nurses can carry on caring for patients and supporting families throughout our local community. Thank you.”

During the lockdown, Rennie Grove’s hospice at home nurses have been caring for more patients than ever - up to 600 at times – and desperately need support to continue this invaluable work.

The garden videos on Rennie Grove’s webpage are being updated throughout July and August so there will always be a wide variety to catch the eye.

Of course there is one more quintessential element of the British open garden season that everyone enjoys... delicious cream teas.

Well, Rennie Grove and several businesses across Herts have that covered too.

They are getting involved with the Virtual Open Gardens project by delivering cream teas to enjoy while you watch the videos, donating a percentage of the price to Rennie Grove. Details of the businesses involved, along with the virtual open garden videos, can be found at www.renniegrove.org/virtualopengardens.