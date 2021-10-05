News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Gardeners' World Live success for Harpenden designer

Laura Bill

Published: 11:20 AM October 5, 2021   
BBC Gardeners' World Live presenters Carol Klein and Adam Frost in On Your Bike

BBC Gardeners' World Live presenters Carol Klein and Adam Frost in On Your Bike, designed by Hana Leonard, from Secrets of the Garden, and local landscaping company Armstrong Landscapes. - Credit: Rosemary Despres

A Harpenden garden designer is celebrating after receiving a gold medal at the BBC's Gardeners' World Live event.

Hana Leonard, from Secrets of the Garden, worked with local landscaping company Armstrong Landscapes to build a show garden based on the theme of recycling, upcycling and cycling at the NEC Birmingham this August.

The colourful planting caught the eye of presenter Carol Klein and co-star Adam Frost had a great time exploring the little gazebo made of bike wheels and the recycled rubber velodrome.

Hana said: "The inspiration for the show garden came from the content of our shed. My husband is a keen cyclist and as his bike supposedly needs updating every six months, we seem to collect all sorts of bike parts that are just laying around. A show garden was a perfect place to make them useful again. 

"The landscaping crew did such a great job bringing my ideas to life! Without their construction skills, excellent delivery and eye for detail it wouldn't have been possible to impress the judges so much. My own team worked hard on the planting and for a short period we all created a beautiful yet fun space that not only received a gold award but also drew kids in to play and inspired adults."

On Your Bike's accolade was the team's second triumph following a previous gold medal in 2019 for a garden entitled ‘Here You Go Round a Mulberry Bush’.

The garden, sadly without its creators, can been seen on the iPlayer on BBC2, Gardeners' World, episode 23. 

