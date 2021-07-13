News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Fleetville garden opening to help nursing charities

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:56 PM July 13, 2021   
The garden at 102 Cambridge Road, Fleetville, St Albans, will be opening to the public this weekend.

A St Albans couple are opening their garden to raise money for nursing charities.

Keith and Anastasia Robertson will be welcoming visitors to their garden at 102 Cambridge Road, Fleetville, on Friday evening for wine and samosas, and Sunday afternoon for tea and cake.

Keith said: "We have a regular 1930s semi in the Fleetville area of St Albans, but gardening is my wife Anastasia's passion, and we have quite a garden. We open under the National Garden Scheme, and the interesting thing about our garden is that it's regular and ordinary - we don't have a mansion or a million pound house - so what we have is accessible and achievable. It's a chance to come along and learn and be inspired and see what ideas you can take home.

"Morrisons are supporting us by providing food and stuff at no charge - which is lovely and will mean we'll be able to donate even more money. Last year, we raised over £4K for charities - now it's needed even more than ever."

You can find more details here - https://ngs.org.uk/view-garden/35017

