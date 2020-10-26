Garden Fields School to put on a Halloween Spooktacular this half term

Garden Fields' headteacher, Mr Farrugia. Picture: Garden Fields JMI Archant

A St Albans school is hosting a series of ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ events over half term week.

Garden Fields JMI School invited students, parents, teachers and carers to take part in a pumpkin competition, dropping off their decorated pumpkins last week.

Entered pumpkins will then be displayed as part of Garden Fields’ pumpkin festival, lining a maze route for all to come along and enjoy.

The pumpkin festival will take place from Oct 29 to Oct 31 from 4-7pm. Entrants are encouraged to dress up to see the lit-up Halloween maze. Tickets are available via the school.

Garden Fields are also putting on a Halloween trail, where participants can purchase posters for 50p to colour in and display in their windows at home. Children are then encouraged to head out over the half term break to see how many colourful posters they can find around the district.