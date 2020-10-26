Advanced search

Garden Fields School to put on a Halloween Spooktacular this half term

PUBLISHED: 12:26 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 26 October 2020

Garden Fields' headteacher, Mr Farrugia. Picture: Garden Fields JMI

Garden Fields' headteacher, Mr Farrugia. Picture: Garden Fields JMI

Archant

A St Albans school is hosting a series of ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ events over half term week.

Garden Fields JMI School invited students, parents, teachers and carers to take part in a pumpkin competition, dropping off their decorated pumpkins last week.

You may also want to watch:

Entered pumpkins will then be displayed as part of Garden Fields’ pumpkin festival, lining a maze route for all to come along and enjoy.

The pumpkin festival will take place from Oct 29 to Oct 31 from 4-7pm. Entrants are encouraged to dress up to see the lit-up Halloween maze. Tickets are available via the school.

Garden Fields are also putting on a Halloween trail, where participants can purchase posters for 50p to colour in and display in their windows at home. Children are then encouraged to head out over the half term break to see how many colourful posters they can find around the district.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans and Harpenden eateries offering free children’s meals during half term

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks Landlord Christo Tofalli is cooking 200 meals for St Albans Food Bank. Picture: Danny Loo.

Garden Fields School to put on a Halloween Spooktacular this half term

Garden Fields' headteacher, Mr Farrugia. Picture: Garden Fields JMI

Anthony bags treble in incredible game but Harpenden Town left frustrated by Dunstable loss

Harpenden Towns Jake Anthony took his tally for the season up to seven after a hat-trick against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Climate change to be at heart of Herts County Council decision-making

David Williams, the leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper in the Marshalswick area of St Albans

Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Bradford & Howley