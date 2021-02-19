News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Virtual Gang Show smashes target for Youth Talk and Chickenshed

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 3:19 PM February 19, 2021   
St Albans Gang Show cast members pictured outside The Alban Arena. Picture: Roger Morton

St Albans Gang Show cast members pictured outside The Alban Arena. Picture: Roger Morton - Credit: Archant

The recent St Albans Gang Show virtual events have smashed their fundraising target to help two local charities.

The online presentation on what would have been their opening night, and another video stream on closing night, has so far raised a whopping £1,461 for charities Youth Talk and Chickenshed.

Producer Hermione Drew said: "We were blown away with the support. 

"It felt like there was a real buzz with people all over the UK and the world tuning in and we managed to lift their spirits on a cold Saturday night in February.

"The donations made by those viewing were so generous and completely beyond our expectation. This means so much to the show to be able to support two incredibly worthy charities. Never before has supporting the mental health of our young people in St Albans and keeping accessible theatre opportunities going been so important."

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside one of the pods which will be used by homeless people in St Albans.

New 'pods' to help St Albans homeless this winter

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
How the new City Centre Opportunity Site South development will look.

Green light for landmark development in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Mary with her daughter, Jenny, and grandchildren Eve and Josh

Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Mountain biker on Roman wall in Verulamium Park

Verulamium Park

Using Verulamium Park's Roman ruins as bike ramp is 'clearly unacceptable'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus