Virtual Gang Show smashes target for Youth Talk and Chickenshed

Published: 3:19 PM February 19, 2021

The recent St Albans Gang Show virtual events have smashed their fundraising target to help two local charities.

The online presentation on what would have been their opening night, and another video stream on closing night, has so far raised a whopping £1,461 for charities Youth Talk and Chickenshed.

Producer Hermione Drew said: "We were blown away with the support.

"It felt like there was a real buzz with people all over the UK and the world tuning in and we managed to lift their spirits on a cold Saturday night in February.

"The donations made by those viewing were so generous and completely beyond our expectation. This means so much to the show to be able to support two incredibly worthy charities. Never before has supporting the mental health of our young people in St Albans and keeping accessible theatre opportunities going been so important."