Last chance to see Game Plan exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 February 2019

The Game Plan exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: St Albans Museum + Gallery

The Game Plan exhibition at St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: St Albans Museum + Gallery

A touring exhibition on the history of games is in its final weekend at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

The Game Plan: Board Games Rediscovered exhibition has been on tour from the V&A, and will be free to visit on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3, before it closes.

More than 100 objects are displayed as part of the exhibition in the basement Weston Gallery, including family favourites such as Cluedo and Trivial Pursuit alongside historical board games from the 18th and 19th centuries.

There are also artefacts of local significance, including a 12th century chess piece discovered on Chequer Street and the special edition of Monopoly with St Albans in the ‘Mayfair’ spot.

Cllr Annie Brewster, district council portfolio holder for sport and heritage, said: “This is the last time all these wonderful objects will be on display so I’m sure everyone will want to take up this brilliant offer!”

