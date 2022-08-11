Day of fundraising for No Floor No More campaign

A comedy night in aid of No Floor No More is taking place at the Farmer's Boy on Saturday night. - Credit: Archant

Bag a bargain and have a laugh this Saturday, at two events supporting a St Albans-based community campaign.

Founded by local resident Pia Honey, not-for-profit organisation No Floor No More was established to provide incoming council and housing association tenants with carpets rather than enduring freezing concrete floors for years.

The company supplies carpets to needy families and, through the goodwill of local carpet fitters Walker Freeman and Fazz Rallye, along with Akers Removal company who provide free storage and collection, the lives of 85 families have been transformed this year and thousands of tonnes of carpets and underlay diverted from landfill.

Pia, whose expose of local council policy was covered by regional and national media, said: “It is unbelievable that in 21st century St Albans, we have people living on bare concrete floors for years, as the council make outgoing tenants rip up the flooring even if there is nothing wrong with it, or fine them if they don’t.

"Incoming tenants on low incomes are rarely able to afford floor coverings which can often run to thousands of pounds, while they are trying to put food on their table and keep their children warm, and this causes no amount of anxiety and leads to depression. Until we can change council policy, we are determined to support those in need by recycling pre-loved flooring which has plenty of life left in it.”

The Bag a Bargain tabletop sale is taking place this Saturday, August 13, from 12 noon to 3pm at the newly opened Cottonmill Community Centre in Cottonmill Lane. To book a table, or space for a clothes rail, call 07388 084427 but be quick, there are only a few tables remaining! Entry is free, refreshments are available, and all are welcome.

Then later that day a fundraising Comedy Night will be taking place at the Farmer's Boy pub in London Road from 7.30pm. The star-studded line-up includes President Obonjo, David Luck, Rebekka Turner, and Jeroen Bloemhoff.

Tickets are available in advance from the Farmer's Boy or by calling 07388 084427. A full barbecue and restaurant menu are available before and during the show.