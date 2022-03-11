News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Fortnite event aims to provide support for Ukrainian relief efforts

person

Laura Bill

Published: 2:35 PM March 11, 2022
A Fortnite Event at Beaumont School aims to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

A Fortnite Event at Beaumont School aims to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: St Albans Active Futures

A Fortnite fundraiser aims to boost support for Ukrainian refugees.

The event is the brainchild of Lina Farajallah, who is half-Ukrainian and half-Palestinian, is supporting the humanitarian crisis with the event at Beaumont School in St Albans on Saturday from 10am-12 noon.

The Fortnite event is a way of engaging and getting children moving by re-creating the game they love. When the horn blasts the children must grab their blasters and loot and sort their tactics before trying to win a Battle Royale. It costs £10 and is for youngsters aged six and over.

Lina said: "We are organising this event to bring awareness to the community about the importance of being together at such difficult times. All the proceeds will be donated to the British Red Cross for the Ukrainian refugees on the European borders.

"I’m half-Ukrainian and half-Palestinian, I’ve always witnessed the pain people go through because of war! What makes a difference is educating our future generations about the importance of human values, love, compassion and what unites us as human beings.

"Play is such a powerful tool where you bring the beauty of childhood to take control of any field."

To book your place or to get more in and support the fundraising visit: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ActiveFuture?season=3126943

Every penny raised will be donated to the crisis.

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Wonka Filming, Verulamium Lake, St Albans Thursday 03 March 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

Wonka Watch | Exclusive

First pictures show Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Tim Coleman was treasurer of St John's Church in Harpenden.

Harpenden church treasurer jailed for five and a half years

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The arena will remain closed and St Alban City and District Council confirmed 'they do not know' when it will re-open. 

Alban Arena in St Albans to remain closed  

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Timothée Chalamet pictured for the first time on the Wonka set in St Albans.

Wonka Watch | Exclusive

Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon