Fortnite event aims to provide support for Ukrainian relief efforts

A Fortnite fundraiser aims to boost support for Ukrainian refugees.

The event is the brainchild of Lina Farajallah, who is half-Ukrainian and half-Palestinian, is supporting the humanitarian crisis with the event at Beaumont School in St Albans on Saturday from 10am-12 noon.

The Fortnite event is a way of engaging and getting children moving by re-creating the game they love. When the horn blasts the children must grab their blasters and loot and sort their tactics before trying to win a Battle Royale. It costs £10 and is for youngsters aged six and over.

Lina said: "We are organising this event to bring awareness to the community about the importance of being together at such difficult times. All the proceeds will be donated to the British Red Cross for the Ukrainian refugees on the European borders.

"I’m half-Ukrainian and half-Palestinian, I’ve always witnessed the pain people go through because of war! What makes a difference is educating our future generations about the importance of human values, love, compassion and what unites us as human beings.

"Play is such a powerful tool where you bring the beauty of childhood to take control of any field."

To book your place or to get more in and support the fundraising visit: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/ActiveFuture?season=3126943

Every penny raised will be donated to the crisis.