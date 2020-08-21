Transport Secretary announces funding for second footbridge at St Albans City station

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announces funding for second footbridge project at St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO. Archant

Funding has been earmarked by the Transport Secretary for a second footbridge at St Albans City station alongside the announcement of a new “Acceleration Unit” – which aims to speed up transport infrastructure across the UK, post-COVID.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unit brings a wave of funding for rail and highway projects across the UK. The funding for St Albans stations will aid the completion of the £6.4 million scheme to build the new second footbridge.

The footbridge will serve all four platforms and should ease congestion and address safety issues at the busy station. Work is due to start on this in early 2021, and should be delivered by January 2022.

The funding follows an announcement last year that Network Rail would be building the second footbridge after the completion of Govia Thameslink Railway’s revamp of the station.

GTR’s plans came in a bid to ease congestion, and were announced in summer last year.

You may also want to watch:

At the time, GTR said it saw passenger numbers double in 14 years, and major timetable disruption exacerbated congestion in May 2018.

Campaign for Better Transport chief executive and consumer champion Darren Shirley will lead a new team of non-Government specialists to drive forward progress on key projects which will benefit from the Acceleration Unit funding.

There will be a total of £360 million of investment to “build back better from COVID-19”.

Welwyn Hatfield MP and transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “As Britain begins to get moving once again after four months of lockdown, no one should underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead.

“We want to accelerate Britain’s recovery by investing in vital infrastructure that will help get businesses back on their feet, create jobs to replace those that have been lost and level up our country.

“The creation of our new Acceleration Unit and investment in our roads and railways will ensure we build back better, greener and faster in the future.”

Other projects set to receive funding include £1.1 million investment for Network Rail to develop short-term plans to relieve overcrowding at London Liverpool Street station, and £4 million on improvements for freight trains on Great Western, Midland Main Lines and at Darlington.