Harpenden girl, 10, set to chop long locks to fundraise for NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:29 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 23 April 2020

10-year-old Freya Seneviratne from Harpenden is sacraficing her long hair to help raise money for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Seneviratne

10-year-old Freya Seneviratne from Harpenden is sacraficing her long hair to help raise money for the NHS. Picture: Nicola Seneviratne

A 10-year-old girl from Harpenden is set to chop her long locks to raise money for the NHS, as she wanted to be able to do something to help those of the front line during the coronavirus.

Freya Seneviratne has already more than doubled her £150 target, having notched up £505 at the time of writing.

She told the Herts Ad: “I’m really excited because it’s getting in my way.

“I think the NHS staff are really amazing, they are risking their lives to save other people, and they are risking all of the things they have for someone else.”

Proud mum Nicola added: “Her hair is incredibly long so we wanted to make sure she really understood the commitment, and she just wanted to do something for a worthy cause.

“Everyone always comments on how beautiful Freya’s long hair is.

“She’s very excited that she can do something herself.”

The St Hilda’s School pupil will also be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, inspired by big sister Jade who has done the same previously.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs for children and young people with hair loss, and funds research into childhood cancers.

The money raised via Freya’s JustGiving page will go to the NHS Charities Together.

“She’s had lots of encouragement overnight and it’s spurred her on,” Nicola continued.

“I am very proud of my little daughter.

“Her school are going to mention it in their online assembly on Friday. They’re also very proud of her.”

Freya wrote on her JustGiving page: “NHS staff and volunteers are doing amazing work right now in caring for COVID-19 patients.

“Together, let’s show our respect and gratitude as they work tirelessly in the face of the virus.

“It’s our turn to make sure we look after them, to ensure they can keep doing their vital work.

“I’m 10 years old and I want to give something to the NHS to support the people that are putting themselves at risk to care for everyone in our country.”

Freya will have her hair cut at HIgh Street Hair in Kempston when the lockdown is lifted.

To add to Freya’s total, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/hairthatcares.

