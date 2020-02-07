St Albans residents angry over dumped rubbish in Highfield

Residents of Highfield are angered by the Nightingale Lane fly-tipping. Supplied: Derek Perkins Archant

Angry Highfield residents have expressed their frustration after another big fly-tipping incident.

The huge piles of rubbish have been dumped on Nightingale Lane, a popular walking route.

Residents turned to social media to vent their annoyance that this is happening in the area.

The dumped waste is thought to have come from a building job.

Fly-tipping in the area has happened several times before including a recent incident in December 2019 and locals say they cannot believe the perpetrators are getting away with it.

Derek Perkins said: "The scum have struck again. Somehow they have driven past a padlocked gate and dumped a full load of building waste. What do you think we should be doing to stop people who care very little for our beautiful countryside?"

Delia Muir said: "Will it ever stop? Some people just don't care but it doesn't help with these refuge dumps not taking this or that."

Clive Pritchard said: "The council should examine the rubbish to try and identify its origin."

The Herts Ad spoke to St Albans City and District Council to see what they were intending to do about the matter as it is thought the rubbish is still on the site.

On February 6, a spokesperson said: "We are aware of this. Our enforcement team will be looking through the debris to see if they can find any evidence of who is responsible. Once the enforcement team has completed their investigation, the contractor will remove the rubbish."

As of February 7, the mess is still there.

