St Albans fitness centre holding open day this weekend

Are you feeling sluggish and overweight following the excesses of Christmas? A St Albans fitness centre could have the perfect solution to get that spring back in your step.

Nuffield Health and Fitness in Highfield Park Drive is holding a free open day this Saturday from 9am to 9pm to showcase its facilities and classes.

The wide range of activities available to try out include zumba, barre, non-impact aerobics and intervals, but there will also be gym challenges all day, a boxing boot camp and splash sessions in the pool giving parents the chance to exercise while their kids play.

Drop-in health MOTs will be available throughout the day, and the café will be offering freebie tasters including smoothies and hot drinks.

Non-members can just turn up on the day and complete a health and safety form.

For any queries or to book classes please contact sales manager Lain Tribe at lain.tribe@nuffieldhealth.com