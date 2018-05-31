Advanced search

St Albans fitness centre holding open day this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:12 17 January 2020

Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym is holding an open day.

Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym is holding an open day.

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Are you feeling sluggish and overweight following the excesses of Christmas? A St Albans fitness centre could have the perfect solution to get that spring back in your step.

Nuffield Health and Fitness in Highfield Park Drive is holding a free open day this Saturday from 9am to 9pm to showcase its facilities and classes.

You may also want to watch:

The wide range of activities available to try out include zumba, barre, non-impact aerobics and intervals, but there will also be gym challenges all day, a boxing boot camp and splash sessions in the pool giving parents the chance to exercise while their kids play.

Drop-in health MOTs will be available throughout the day, and the café will be offering freebie tasters including smoothies and hot drinks.

Non-members can just turn up on the day and complete a health and safety form.

For any queries or to book classes please contact sales manager Lain Tribe at lain.tribe@nuffieldhealth.com

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Death of woman in St Albans ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Woman found dead in St Albans

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Singer George Ezra won’t be ‘riding shotgun’ after passing driving test in St Albans

Hertfordshire singer/songwriter George Ezra passed his driving test first time at St Albans test centre. Picture: Annalisa Communications

Secret world of gang culture in St Albans

Gangs have been gathering after dark in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Matt Adams

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Death of woman in St Albans ‘unexplained but not suspicious’

Police were called after a woman's body was found in St Albans, and are not treating the death as suspicious. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans fitness centre holding open day this weekend

Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Gym is holding an open day.

Have you say on St Albans North Masterplan

Have your say on St Albans North Masterplan at a meeting on February 1. Picture: Suppied

Hertfordshire ‘upskirting’ sexual offence involved two schoolchildren

One upskirting offence reported to Hertfordshire police since the Voyeurism Act was introduced last year involved two schoolchildren. Picture: Courtesy of gov.uk

Area Guide: The picture perfect St Michael’s area of St Albans

Fishpool Street, St Albans. Picture: Jake Carter

Calling all women and girls in Hertfordshire to get involved in politics

Barbara Gibson, MEP for East of England and Herts County Councillor for Welwyn Garden City, is organising the women and girls politics event in Hatfield. Picture: Office of Dr Barbara Gibson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists