Advanced search

Free mental health workshops run by St Albans charity available this month

PUBLISHED: 09:02 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 06 May 2020

The OLLIE Foundation is offering free online mental health workshops throughout May.

The OLLIE Foundation is offering free online mental health workshops throughout May.

Miljan Zivkovic

A St Albans-based mental health charity is offering free online workshops throughout May.

The OLLIE Foundation has extended its mental health training – which was launched last month – to support individuals and their families during the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown period.

The extension comes after the scheme proved immediately popular.

The programme includes sessions specifically for teenagers and for adults. The free sessions cover:

· Keeping Safe and Carrying On– which focuses on managing anxiety and overwhelming feelings

· Goal setting

· Supporting children/young people to manage anixety and stay safe

· PoetsIN mental health and wellbeing workshops

You may also want to watch:

· Mental health aware – a half-day mental health first aid workshop

· Talking about suicide: 10 tools

· Despair and loneliness despite having a family that loves you – Instagram Live session with MENTalk.

Most of the sessions are free but OLLIE would be grateful for a small donation of £10 if people are able to help cover the cost of their place.

The full schedule, which includes more detail about each workshop, is available on the OLLIE website.

Debi Roberts, CEO of OLLIE, said: “Along with many other training providers, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel our face-to-face training due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“However, creating suicide safer communities is as important now as at any other time. We all know that it’s absolutely crucial that we look after our physical and our mental health.

“Our current situation creates a unique set of challenges in that regard. This is why OLLIE has worked hard over the last couple of weeks to create a comprehensive schedule of online training for parents and teens.

“The schedule includes fun, upbeat, wellbeing programmes, through to pandemic anxiety specific sessions and suicide prevention training. Our online training will be available throughout April and May and we will review extending this as necessary.”

To find out more about the training available, visit the OLLIE website and download the workshop schedule theolliefoundation.org/training/dates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police investigating reports of unexploded bomb in Harpenden

Police are investigating reports of an unexploded WWII incendiary device in Harpenden.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

‘Stolen’ teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

Recycling centres in Herts expected to reopen next week

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police investigating reports of unexploded bomb in Harpenden

Police are investigating reports of an unexploded WWII incendiary device in Harpenden.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

‘Stolen’ teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Free mental health workshops run by St Albans charity available this month

The OLLIE Foundation is offering free online mental health workshops throughout May.

Alban Weekend goes online due to coronavirus pandemic

A previous year's Street Festival in St Albans.

Revealed: Our biggest property regrets

Renters had more regrets than homeowners - though both had their issues. Picture: Getty Images/Fuse

CCTV appeal after series of delivery scams in Hertfordshire

These images which have been released by the police were captured in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Police warning after puppy scam claims new victims in our region

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned of a new online puppy sales scam. Picture; RSPCA
Drive 24