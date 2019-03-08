Advanced search

Free legal advice clinic in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:14 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 04 July 2019

Labrums Solicitors in St Albans is offering a free legal advice clinic. Picture: Labrums Solicitors

A St Albans solicitors is offering free legal advice to those who are unable to afford it.

Labrums Solicitors in Cottonmill Lane is holding a free legal clinic on Tuesday, July 9.

The solicitors will cover a range of business and domestic issues including debt, employment issues, and family law.

Since Legal Aid has been cut, the law firm want to help people access legal advice who otherwise could not. Legal Aid has taken numerous government cuts, reducing access to aid and meaning that only a small percentage of the population are now financially eligible for the scheme.

Owner Michael Labrum said: "We are single-minded about providing the best legal solutions and service to our clients from our base in St Albans".

The pop-up clinic will be open in St Albans on July 9 from 11am to 8pm at The Marlborough Pavilion, Old Oak.

